Morgan Stanley Trims OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Target Price to €48.40

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €64.50 ($70.88) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €48.00 ($52.75) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

