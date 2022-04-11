Morgan Stanley Trims Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price to $29.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of VCTR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 434,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

