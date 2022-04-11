Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,592 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 680,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $108,554,000 after acquiring an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 654,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 192,598 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

