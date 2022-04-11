Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,274,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

