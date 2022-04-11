Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $84.06 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

