Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Spire by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Spire by 33.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Spire by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

