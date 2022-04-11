Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 878,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,446,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after purchasing an additional 124,783 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $166.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

