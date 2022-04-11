Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,764,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after acquiring an additional 290,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $636,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.63 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Alkermes (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.