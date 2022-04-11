Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of PHG opened at $31.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

