Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

WTFC stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

