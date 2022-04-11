MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $506.49 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.34 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.28 and a 200-day moving average of $572.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

