Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Raised to GBX 357

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 357 ($4.68) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.58. Mulberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 420 ($5.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58.
About Mulberry Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.