MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 340.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.19. The company had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,076. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.20 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

