MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.62.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.65 and its 200-day moving average is $226.86. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.86 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

