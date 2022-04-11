MV Capital Management Inc. Has $187,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Chevron stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 343,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

