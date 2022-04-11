MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 87.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after buying an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $101.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

