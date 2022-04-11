Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.06. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

