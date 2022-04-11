National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $12.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.66.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$144.95 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$112.34 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$140.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

