National Bank Financial Comments on Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.94 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$22.76 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.18.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

