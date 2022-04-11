National Bank Financial Raises Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target to C$2.20

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.20.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.58%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.