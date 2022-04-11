National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 498 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $82.47.

