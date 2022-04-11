National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 19.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $8,841,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $58.23 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

