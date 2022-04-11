National Bankshares Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$48.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

TSE:FM opened at C$40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock worth $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

