Needham & Company LLC Trims Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price to $24.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Annexon stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85. Annexon has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

