Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $31.35 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

