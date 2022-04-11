New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $41.65 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.57.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,714,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,805,000 after purchasing an additional 836,467 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,103 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 815,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 409,642 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

