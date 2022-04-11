New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NGD stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

