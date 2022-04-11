Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.75

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$105.75 and last traded at C$104.15, with a volume of 66732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$103.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.
About Newmont (TSE:NGT)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
