NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,489.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXGPF. Grupo Santander raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,038 ($91.71) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 7,280 ($94.87) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$78.35 on Monday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

