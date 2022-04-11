NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

