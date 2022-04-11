Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.08. 54,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 15,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

