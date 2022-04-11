Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 164.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 322,152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -258.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

