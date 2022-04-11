Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $281.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.43 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

