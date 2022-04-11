Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,482.48 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,155.00 and a 12-month high of $1,513.00. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,283.44.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 76.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

