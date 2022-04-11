Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $72.89 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

