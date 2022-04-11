Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,099 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $46,537,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

