Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.65. 639,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,062,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $510.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,761 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.