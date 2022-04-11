Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.78 billion and the highest is $9.03 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $659,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $463.66 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.