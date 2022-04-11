NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

