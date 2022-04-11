Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
