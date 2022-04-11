Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

