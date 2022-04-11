Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,320,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.65 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

