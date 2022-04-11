Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

NRIX stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

