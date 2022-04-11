Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

