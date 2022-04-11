Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NUW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.70. 696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

