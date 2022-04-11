Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NAC opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,269,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.