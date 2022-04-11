Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of JQC opened at $6.10 on Monday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,921,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.