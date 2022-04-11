Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NEV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,196. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

