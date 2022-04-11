Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NID stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.56. 6,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

