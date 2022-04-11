Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

