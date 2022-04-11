Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

